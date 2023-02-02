GENESEO – Livingston County was recently named a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) following its efforts to create a healthy sustainable environment through investments in future-focused clean energy solutions.
The designation is earned when a county or municipality completes four High Impact Action Items from a NYSERDA List.
To date, the county has completed six actions including energy benchmarking at Livingston County buildings and five virtual Clean Energy Community Training sessions in partnership with the Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council. These include battery energy storage for first responders, clean energy and your comprehensive plan, overview of the model battery energy storage system law, overview of the model solar energy law and solar PV permitting and inspecting for a total of 1,600 points.
As a result, the county is eligible to apply for thousands of dollars in funding from NYSERDA to use toward a clean energy project.
As a Clean Energy Community, the county can also earn additional points to be eligible to apply for point-based grants of up to $150,000 based on the number of points earned.
Genesee County was also recently named a Clean Energy Community after completing four of the high-impact actions under NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Community program.
The program is for local governments across New York State who are striving to create a healthy and sustainable environment by investing in future-focused clean energy solutions for their community, while at the same time facing unprecedented societal and financial challenges.
A total of 812 communities statewide are participating in the program, with 470 earning a designation.
The Livingston County designation as a CEC makes the county the eighth municipality in the county to receive a designation. Others include the villages and towns of Avon, Lima, and villages of Geneseo, Mount Morris and Livonia.
Avon and Livonia earned its designation in 2017. Wyoming County was also named a Clean Energy Community in 2017.
Several other Livingston County communities are participating in the program, including the town of Geneseo, Conesus, West Sparta, North Dansville, Nunda, and West Sparta, and the villages of Dansville, Nunda,
All of the participating communities have completed at least one of the benchmarks. The most common completed benchmark was energy code enforcement training. The village of Dansville has also completed benchmarking of municipal buildings. The Town of Conesus has completed three benchmarks, that include benchmarking of municipal buildings, energy code enforcement training, and unified solar permit.
Announced by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2016, the $16 million Clean Energy Communities initiative supports local government leaders across the state to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development projects in their communities.
The initiative is intended to advance Cuomo’s Reforming the Energy strategy by demonstrating the importance of local communities in helping New York reach its goal of 50 percent of the state’s electricity coming from renewable energy resources by 2030.
To learn more about Clean Energy Communities, visit the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s website.