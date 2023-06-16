Lynn (Miles) Draves of Attica, N.Y., born March 12, 1959, passed peacefully at UMMC Batavia on April 1, 2023. She leaves behind the love of her life, Richard Draves Jr., and her four children, Kevin (Jen) Draves of Darien, Neil (Jess) Draves of Alexander, Hope Draves of Attica and Dawn (Joe) Draves of Pavilion.
Lynn was the daughter of late Robert and Linda Miles of Corfu and the sister of Kathy Miles of Corfu, Ron (Kellie) Miles of Corfu, Ginger (Joe) Pepper of Alden, and Dan (Jody) Miles of Batavia.
Also leaving behind her grandchildren Nikki, Ashton, Layne, Katelynn, Savannah, Sean and Mason. She loved them all along with all of her nieces and nephews.
Lynn was the rock of the family and loved everyone very much. She was the secretary for the family business Draves Tree Service for many, many years. She loved gardening, watching her birds and most of all her family.
There will be no calling hours but a celebration of life at a later date.