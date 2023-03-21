Just because the calendar says its spring doesn’t mean everything’s turning green.
It’s still going to be a wait before we can get out into the garden. But if you need to chase the winter blues away, hellebores are just the ticket.
Hellebores are an early spring blooming perennial that are native to parts of Europe and Asia. While there are about 20 species only a few are available in garden centers.
The Christmas rose (Helleborus niger) gets its name as it will bloom in winter in areas with a milder climate. The Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis) tends to bloom in the early spring around Easter or during Lent, hence its common name.
In Western New York both of these could bloom in late March depending on the weather, but early April is more likely. Hellebores are one of the first perennials to bloom in the garden and the flowers can take some snow even after they open.
The Stinking Hellebore (Helleborous foetidus) is less common and has leaves that are more finely divided than other hellebores. It doesn’t smell unless you crush the leaves.
Many of the new varieties available are hybrids of different species. You might see them labelled as “Helleborus x hybridus” although they are still sometimes offered as H. orientalis.
Hellebores provide year-round interest in the garden since their leathery leaves tend to be evergreen and the blooms can last up to two months.
Typically leaves are dark green and glossy, but some of the newer varieties have colorful variations. They might have red, pink, cream, or pewter markings and some are variegated.
Typically, flowers hang down as if they are nodding. New varieties are being bred to hold their flowers more upright, so they are easier to see and enjoy.
Flowers can be single or double in a variety of colors: White, green, pink, purple, black, yellow, apricot, or burgundy. Blooms can be one color or multicolored, two-toned, speckled and picotee.
Plants range in height growing from about 9 inches up to 18 inches. Cold hardiness can vary too, so check the variety before adding it to your garden.
Most will be hardy in Zone 5.
If you have shade, hellebores are for you. They prefer to grow in part to full shade so plant where they get morning sun or dappled shade.
They will not bloom as prolifically in deeper shade.
If you don’t have shade trees, try them on the north side of your home. They like organic, moist, well-drained soils with a neutral or slightly alkaline pH.
Waterlogged soils can lead to rotted roots.
If you plant them in the correct conditions, hellebores are long-lived tough plants. They are drought tolerant once established, although they would prefer an occasional drink if rain is absent.
Hellebores contain toxic chemicals in all parts of the plant that keeps deer and voles from snacking on them. They can be poisonous to dogs and cats if they chew on the plants or ingest them.
You should wear gloves when handling any part of the plant as a precaution.
Pick where you are planting your hellebores carefully as they don’t like to be moved and can take some time to get established. Think about winter winds, which can desiccate the leaves.
They would like some protection. Plan on trimming the leaves back in the spring as they get tattered over the winter.
You can trim them in the spring before the new leaves start to grow.
Hellebores rarely need dividing and they may resent it, but if you want to propagate a plant, the best time to divide them would be early fall. Transplant the divisions immediately. Roots can be brittle so handle them carefully.
Plant breeders have been busy creating a beautiful number of hellebores over the years. There are so many beautiful choices, it’s hard to pick a favorite.
Breeders also tend to create a named series, such as the Frostkiss series. These were bred to bloom later in the spring than other hellebores, extending the season.
They also have larger flowers that are outward-facing, and not hanging down. The leaves are marbled with silver.
They grow to a height of about 2 feet and are hardy in Zones 5 to 9.
The Frostkiss series can tolerate full sun in areas with milder summers if the roots are kept cool. “Moondance” has pure white flowers that will fade to green.
“Dorothy’s Dawn” has single light pink flowers, and “Anna’s Red” has rosy, red flowers that fade to burgundy.
The Winter Jewels series has single and double flowers. The double hellebores are just spectacular.
“Harlequin Gem” has dark purple-black outer petals with a lighter interior and a chartreuse eye. “Golden Lotus” is a double yellow with a green throat, that would look wonderful paired with “Onyx Odyssey,” a blue-black double.
“Amethyst Gem” is a dark rose to violet bloom with pale pink margins. The purple foliage emerges in spring and ages to a deep green.
“Spanish Flare” is another yellow flowered hellebore. he nodding, 3-inch, single flowers are a light yellow with a burgundy flare in the center.
“Sandy Shores” has 2.5-to-3-inch pale blooms that are apricot with a rosy pink back. “Tropical Sunset” has single, creamy yellow 3-inch flowers that are streaked with burgundy red veining and picotee edges.
Adding hellebores to the garden is a great way to chase the winter blues away. Plant them under witch hazel along with snowdrops, winter aconite and snow crocus for a very early spring garden treat.
