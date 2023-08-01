Our gardens are in full swing.
Vegetables are growing and some are ready for harvesting. Flowers are blooming and bees are buzzing.
All is right in the garden world. Your plants look super healthy but then you go out to check on them and it’s like overnight — bam — everything has gross leaves.
Yes, it’s the season of diseases.
Tomatoes are always a challenge. They have so many different diseases — fungal, bacterial, and viral.
They even have things that look like a disease and are not.
Catfacing of tomatoes is something you might see on some of your tomatoes. The fruits are severely deformed and lumpy looking.
The causes of catfacing are not all understood, but some kind of damage to the flower does seem to be the start of the problem.
Extreme temperature fluctuations between night and daytime temperatures and cold temperatures during flowering can cause this. Other causes can be thrip damage to the flower pistil, too much nitrogen and even pruning.
If you grow heirloom varieties, you are more likely to experience catfacing in your tomatoes.
Blossom End Rot is another issue caused by environmental conditions. It affects tomatoes, peppers, and the cucurbit family, such as squash and cucumbers.
Extreme fluctuations in moisture, low soil calcium, root pruning and too much nitrogen, potassium, or magnesium fertilizer can increase blossom end rot. In some cases, the soil might have adequate calcium, but the plant is not able to take up enough for the developing fruit.
Look for water-soaked spots on the blossom end of the fruit. These spots enlarge and become a sunken, dark-colored rot.
Maintaining a consistent supply of water to the plants can help prevent blossom end rot. Using mulch around plants will help keep the soil evenly moist and cool.
If you find fruit with blossom end rot, remove it.
A common foliar disease of tomatoes is Septoria Leaf Spot, caused by the fungus Septoria lycopersici. Infection can occur at any stage but most frequently appears after fruit set.
The disease infects the lower leaves first and moves up the plant. Heavily infected leaves turn yellow, wilt, and fall off.
Defoliation can be severe during prolonged warm, rainy weather.
It is most severe in wet weather with temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Splashing rain spreads the spores.
Look for small, water-soaked spots about 1⁄8 inch in diameter. Eventually the lesions will develop grayish white centers with dark edges. Under favorable conditions fungal fruiting bodies will appear in the lesion centers as tiny black specks.
The fungus can survive the winter in plant debris and/or weeds so clean up dead plants at the end of the season. This disease can be controlled by fungicides.
During favorable conditions treat plants every seven to 10 days per the fungicide label directions.
Powdery Mildew is a fungal disease that affects a wide range of plants from woody and herbaceous ornamentals to vegetables, fruits, grains, grasses, and weeds.
Caused by more than 1,000 species of fungi throughout the world, powdery mildews are host specific. They cannot survive without the proper host plant.
The symptoms are very distinctive and easy to identify.
Infected plants have patches of grayish-white, powdery growth on the surface of leaves, stems, flowers, or young fruit. Infected leaves may curl or twist, turn yellow and fall prematurely.
Infected buds may develop abnormally or not open. Not usually fatal, plant damage can occur if the infestation is severe.
There are cultural practices you can do to reduce or prevent powdery mildew.
Always buy disease-free plants and whenever possible pick varieties that are resistant. Avoid overhead watering, especially in late afternoon or evening.
Do not over fertilize with nitrogen as young, succulent growth is more susceptible to infection.
If you see powdery mildew on a few leaves, remove them. Remove any infected plant material, especially in the fall.
Throw that plant material in the garbage and do not compost it.
Be on the lookout for Downy Mildew (Pseudoperonospora cubensis) in your squash and cucumber patch. A water mold, its spores arrive on winds from the south.
A problem in the cucurbit family, it is very damaging to melons and cucumbers. It needs very humid or wet conditions to thrive.
Look for yellow to pale green spots on the tops of leaves. The spots will look angular as they follow the leaf veins.
You might notice a velvety grey or purplish fuzz on the underside of leaves in humid weather.
Look for resistant varieties when buying seeds. Fungicides labeled for downy mildew should be applied preventatively.
Many diseases need high humidity and moisture to develop.
One cultural practice that can help reduce disease is to make sure there is good air flow in the garden. This helps foliage to dry quickly after it rains.
To reduce the likelihood of your garden plants succumbing to a disease, keep plants strong and healthy.
Make it part of your summer routine to inspect your garden daily. If a disease does appear, the sooner you can identify it, the sooner you can slow down its development or get it out of the garden.
When the weather favors fungal growth, using a fungicide might be necessary.
Fungicides are typically more effective when applied before the onset of disease symptoms rather than after. Always follow the label directions when applying any pesticide.
