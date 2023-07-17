Miklos (“Mike”) Fabian August 31, 1931–July 12, 2023

Miklos Fabian passed unexpectedly on July 12, 2023.
Mike was born in Mako, Hungary, son of Miklos Janos Fabian and Anna (Gathy) Fabian. His childhood was idyllic until the advent of WWII, when invading forces, first the Germans, then the Russians, overran Hungary and ended the life he had come to know.
After the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, Mike, along with his sister, brother-in-law, and niece, escaped under cover of darkness over the border into Austria. Mike often spoke of that night which started his new life of freedom. From an Austrian refugee camp, he made his way to Bremen, where he boarded the troop transport Gen. Leroy Eltinge in January 1957, arriving in New York on Jan. 30, 1957. From Camp Kilmer in New Jersey, he went to Grand Rapids, Michigan and began his life as a proud American.
Mike worked as a research scientist in academic medicine at universities in Michigan, New York City, Buffalo, Baltimore and Newark. Buffalo held a special place in his heart, as he bought his first home in Wyoming County, where he later returned to retire. He enjoyed retirement for 20 years and took great pleasure in caring for his animals and property. Although dementia affected his abilities in later years, he was able to remain in his beloved home with his wife’s help and support.
His family and friends will always remember his sense of humor, his hospitality, his love of the outdoors (hunting, fishing, and boating), his love for his horses, Sheba and Isis, his love for his dogs — especially Vizslas, and his love of life in general. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Ann Smith; his son, Dirk M. Fabian; special niece, Judy Litkey-Noel (Dirck Noel), who he carried across the river when escaping from Hungary; nephew, Peter Litkey; niece, Cindy Litkey Abney; one great-niece; two great-nephews; and a great-great niece. Two sisters, Rev. Eva Fabian and Katherine Litkey, predeceased him.
In honor of Mike’s memory, please tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every day, and always remember to be kind.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Burial will take place immediately following at Pleasant View Cemetery, Exchange Street Rd., Varysburg. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.