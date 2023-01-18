From left, Zachery J. Coon and Alyssa M. Sick

GENESEO – Two Rochester residents are facing a variety of charges following an investigation into the theft of beer from a Lakeville Road business, reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported Nov. 27, 2022, and the suspects, identified as Alyssa M. Sick, 34, and Zachary J. Coon, 35, both of Rochester, were located a month later and taken into custody in Rochester.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1