GENESEO – Two Rochester residents are facing a variety of charges following an investigation into the theft of beer from a Lakeville Road business, reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident was reported Nov. 27, 2022, and the suspects, identified as Alyssa M. Sick, 34, and Zachary J. Coon, 35, both of Rochester, were located a month later and taken into custody in Rochester.
Sick was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony; fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony; petit larceny, and second-degree harassment.
Coon was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; two counts of petit larceny, and two counts of second-degree harassment.
The investigation, which is continuing, began Nov. 27, 2022, when deputies responded about 11:23 p.m. to a business on Lakeville Road in the town of Geneseo after receiving a call stating that the clerk had been assault. A commercial panic alarm had also been received from an alarm company contracted by the business.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the clerk who advised that three individuals entered the store and stole beer, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A subsequent confrontation over the stolen been results in the clerk being physically accosted. During the confrontation, the suspects were alleged to have stolen the clerks cell phone and wallet. The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of the deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Dec. 29, 2022, Sick and Coon were located and taken into custody in the city of Rochester.
Both Coon and Sick were originally listed as homeless in a weekly arrest report released Jan. 2 by the Sheriff’s Office.
Sick was transported and turned over to Central Booking deputies at Livingston County jail processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office recommended that Sick be released on her own recognizance as the offenses did not qualify for bail under state Bail Reform.
Sick was later arraigned at Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at Livingston County Jail before Town of West Sparta Justice Sue Mahany, who ordered Sick released on her own recognizance.
Coon was also transported and turned over to Central Booking deputies at the jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s office requested that Coon be held without the possibility of bail due to having three prior felony convictions.
Information on Coon’s prior convictions was not available from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision database. A search of the Livingston County News archives shows Coon, who previously lived in Wayland, has been arrested several times, going back to 2016, for driving while intoxicated-related charges, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Coon was arraigned at Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part before Mahany, who remanded Coon to the custody of the Sheriff without bail.
The Livingston County Public Defender’s Office represented both Sick and Coon at their arraignments. The District Attorney’s Office did not appear.
The investigation was handled by members of the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Identification Unit.
The Rochester Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Monroe Crime Analysis Center assisted in the investigation.
