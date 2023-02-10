WARSAW — Two Wyoming County men serving prison terms for repeated acts of domestic violence were arraigned Wednesday in Wyoming County Court on 53 felony counts of violating orders of protection.
Cory M. Goodenow, 28, faces the most charges: 36 counts of aggravated family offense.
Goodenow is currently serving his third state prison term, a 30-month to three-year term for strangulation imposed in March 2022.
Goodenow strangled a woman to unconsciousness just four months after his release from state prison for beating the woman with a baseball bat. That arrest came a two weeks after his release from his first prison term for raping a 15-year-old girl.
Goodenow was 23 when he attacked the woman with a bat, a case that also led to the arrest of his parents for helping him contact the victim while he was in jail.
Goodenow is at Collins Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear again in County Court Feb. 22.
The other case involves a Perry man also serving a prison term for domestic violence.
Jeffrey J. Matson, 47, of Perry was arraigned on an indictment charging him with 17 counts of aggravated family offense for repeatedly contacting the victim of his previous domestic violence acts.
Matson is serving a 30-month to six-year term for aggravated family offense at Lakeview Correctional Facility. He also served a prison term for dealing drugs in 2008 and has since been repeatedly charged with violating orders of protection and with violence against the victim.
He also is scheduled to return to court Feb. 22.
