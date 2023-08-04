Sailors accused of spying for Chinese
LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Two U.S. sailors have been arrested and indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes in exchange for passing sensitive military information to intelligence officers from China, federal authorities announced Thursday.
The sailors were in direct contact with Chinese officers who paid them thousands in bribes to provide national defense information, including technical manuals on assault ships, critical technology and radar systems, according to officials with the U.S. attorney’s offices in Los Angeles and San Diego.
Jinchao Wei, 22, and Wenheng Zhao, 26, are naturalized American citizens who were born in China and were communicating with intelligence officers in China, though it’s unclear if they were speaking to the same intelligence officer, prosecutors said. Zhao is a resident of Monterey Park, according to authorities.
“These individuals stand accused of violating the commitments they made to protect the United States and betraying the public trust, to the benefit of the (People’s Republic of China) government,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s national security division said during a news conference.
“These arrests are a reminder of the relentless, aggressive efforts of the People’s Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it,” Assistant Director Suzanne Turner of the FBI’s counterintelligence division said in a statement that accompanied the indictment announcement.
Wei, also known as Patrick and who was stationed on the USS Essex in San Diego, was arrested when he arrived for work at the naval base there Wednesday, authorities said. Wei worked as a machinist’s mate and had access to sensitive national defense information about the ship’s weapons, propulsion and desalination systems.
The Essex resembles an aircraft carrier, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release. He is accused of transmitting information over encrypted channels to a Chinese official.
Prosecutors allege he was approached in February 2022 by the Chinese officer, who was interested in the workings of the Essex. Wei provided the officer technical and mechanical manuals that detailed the operations of multiple systems on the Essex and similar ships, including power, steering, aircraft and deck elevators, according to prosecutors.
The Chinese officer confirmed to Wei that at least 10 of the documents were useful to him and paid him $5,000, according to court documents.
In a separate investigation, Zhao, who is also known as Thomas and was based out of Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, was also arrested Wednesday and accused of similar charges.
Zhao is accused of recording and sharing the specific location and timing of naval force movements, amphibious landings, maritime operations and logistics support, beginning in August 2021 and continuing through May, prosecutors said.”
