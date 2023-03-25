Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%.