BATAVIA — The Genesee County 4-H Fur and Feather Club will be hosting its Double Youth Rabbit and Cavy Show on April 29.
The show will take place at the Genesee County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and judging begins at 10 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Windy with rain and snow this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:43 pm
BATAVIA — The Genesee County 4-H Fur and Feather Club will be hosting its Double Youth Rabbit and Cavy Show on April 29.
The show will take place at the Genesee County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and judging begins at 10 a.m.
Judges will follow the ARBA Standard of Perfection. Pet class and a costume contest will also be held.
The show is open to 4-H members and youth 18 years old and younger. Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to participate.
Pre-entries and day of show entries will be accepted.
For entry information, visit https://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/ or call the Genesee County 4-H Office at (585) 343-3040 ext. 101.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1