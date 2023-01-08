Five winning Powerball tickets, including one worth $1 million, were sold in New York for the Jan. 7 drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
The winning tickets include one worth $1 million and four $50,000 winners.
The winning tickets were sold at:
n Shop N Save, 10 Buffalo St., Gowanda, which sold 1 prize winning ticket worth $1,000,000.
n Tulip Caterers, 1020 Tulip Ave., Franklin Square, which sold 1 prize winning ticket worth $50,000.
n 7-Eleven -36674B, 690 North French Rd., Buffalo, which sold 1 prize winning ticket worth $50,000.
n Giovanni Wine & Liquors Inc., 732 E 152nd St., Bronx, which sold 1 prize winning ticket worth $50,000.
n 1118 Mannat Inc., 818 Dutchess Turnkpike, Poughkeepsie, which sold 1 prize winning ticket worth $50,000.00
The winning numbers are 35-36-44-45-67 and Powerball is 14.
The jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $340 million.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.
