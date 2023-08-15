A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Buffalo for the Aug. 14 drawing.
The ticket was sold at Tops Market, 3865 Union Rd.
A second third-prize-winning ticket was sold at Trakia Inc., 765 Deer Park Ave., in Dix Hills, Suffolk County.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
The winning numbers for the Aug. 14 drawing were 32, 34, 37, 39, 47 and the Power Ball was 3.
–––
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369).