HARRISBURG, Pa. — The National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey in April.
The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 2,000 farmers and ranchers. The results will be published May 24 in the Farm Labor report available on the NASS website.
Producers will be asked a variety of questions about hired farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers; the total hours worked; and total wages paid for the weeks of Jan 8 to 14 and April 9 to 15.
“Agricultural labor data are critical in helping producers when hiring workers and estimating expenses,” said Director King Whetstone of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office in a news release. “The data that farm operators provide through NASS’s Agricultural Labor Survey also allow federal policymakers to base farm labor policies on accurate information.”
USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor use the results to estimate the demand for and availability of seasonal agricultural workers.
The survey data also helps establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers; administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs; and assist legislators in determining labor policies.
All previous Farm Labor publications are available on the NASS website at nass.usda.gov.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518. Participants can visit youtu.be/6oWSOjGTQzU for further instructions on completing the survey.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.