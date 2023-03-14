ALBION — An early-morning social post threatening violence at Albion Central School was found not to be credible, school officials said.
The school, at about 6:30 a.m., was made aware of a social media post telling students to stay home to avoid a potential shooter at the school.
Superintendent Mickey Edwards, in a text to parents, said police were immediately called and investigated the post.
“While the threat was found not credible, we have enhanced security measures throughout the day to ensure safety for our students and staff,” Edwards wrote. “There will be increased police presence on campus to alleviate any fears people may have.”
Some students did stay home after learning of the threat, which was made by someone who does not go to Albion school, sources said.
The social media post claimed it was from a student at Albion, “some kid in high school who said, ‘If you wanna live, don’t go to school today,” according to screenshots taken from students.
Edwards said anyone who has concerns can call school principals directly.
