ALFRED — Alfred State College recently hosted the 34th annual Skills USA Region I competition.
More than 900 high school students and their advisors competed in 44 different competitions at the Alfred and Wellsville campuses.
Categories included animal careers, criminal justice, early childhood, job demo, and tv/video production. Carpentry, masonry, precision heavy equipment, and small engine basics were among the competitions conducted in Wellsville.
Students from Genesee Valley Boces in Batavia, the Charles G May Career-Tech Center in Mount Morris and the Olean CTE Center in Medina were among the contestants.
