Farmers from Pavilion and Piffard earned first-place state awards in the 2022 National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.
Ryan Swede of Pavilion and Matthew Swede of Piffard are among the top corn yield producers in the nation with DeKalb corn.
Ryan yielded 282.1 bushels per acre with DeKalb DKC63-91RIB brand blend corn in the E:Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated Class. Matthew achieved a yield of 284 bushels per acre with DKC58-64RIB brand blend corn in the A:Conventional Non-Irrigated Class.
“Year after year, it’s amazing to see the high yields reached with hard work, research and innovation,” said Jamie Horton, DEKALB brand manager. “In such a challenging industry, we are proud to be the chosen partner to provide a portfolio of products with exclusive genetics for consistent, superior performance potential farmers trust to help them meet their goals.”
Farmers who planted DeKalb corn captured the most national placement awards (17 of 27), and 179 state level awards, 56 of which yielded 300 bushels per acre or higher. DeKalb products provide the latest exclusive genetics from Bayer’s global breeding engine and product testing network to help drive consistent performance potential.
