SPARTA – An investigation was continuing this week into the cause of an Aug. 3 motorcycle crash on Groveland Station Road that killed an Arkport man, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said.
James E. Henry, 38, was traveling northbound on Groveland Station Road near Hammond Road when he slowed down and veered off the roadway, striking a wire fence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Henry, a bus driver for RTS Livingston in Mount Morris, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Henry was on his way to work at the time of the early morning crash, according to an obituary posted at the Hindle Funeral Home website.
A citizen who witnessed the crash called the Sheriff’s Office at 7:19 a.m. to advise of the crash and that the driver was down, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Funeral services were planned for Aug. 10.