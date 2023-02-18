CALEDONIA — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, has launched a petition to stop what she describes as the mandatory electrification of New York state as called for by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her Executive Budget proposal.
The budget proposes to prohibit the installation of fossil fuel appliances and furnaces in new single-family homes after Dec. 31, 2025, along with the installation of such units in existing single-family homes after Dec. 31, 2030.
“With the majority of our state relying on natural gas to heat their home or cook with, it is not practical to ask New Yorkers to make a switch in this timeframe,” Byrnes said in a news release. “People work hard enough already to try to keep up with the high costs of living in this state. With inflation and the economy, people have enough worries. Our government should be lessening those worries, not adding to them.
“I cannot express how deeply concerning the governor’s proposal has been to people from every community in our district, and I’ve heard the same thing from my colleagues in Albany from both sides of the aisle,” she continued. “That’s why I launched this petition, so people can come together and we can send a clear message to the governor that this proposal is not wanted and does not make sense.”
Byrnes said people want a choice in how they cook at home or at their business. People and businesses have also expressed concerns to her about heating and cooling costs and impact on the state’s electrical grid.
