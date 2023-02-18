Byrnes

CALEDONIA — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, has launched a petition to stop what she describes as the mandatory electrification of New York state as called for by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her Executive Budget proposal.

The budget proposes to prohibit the installation of fossil fuel appliances and furnaces in new single-family homes after Dec. 31, 2025, along with the installation of such units in existing single-family homes after Dec. 31, 2030.

