(TNS) – Barbara Walters, the first woman to break up the all-male club of network television anchors and one of the last remaining megastars in broadcast news who deftly coaxed world leaders and celebrities alike into revealing their secrets and deepest fears, has died, according to ABC News, her longtime employer.

Seemingly indefatigable through her long career, Walters died at the age of 93.

