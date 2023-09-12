BATAVIA — Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced several upcoming events taking place this fall at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel.
Events will include:
n The Ricky Palermo Foundation Comedy Night will be held inside Park Place. Attendees will receive admission to a night of comedy, a free drink, buffet dinner and $25 in Free Play.
Tickets can be purchased at rickypalermofoundation.org.
n Batavia Downs’ Oktoberfest featuring music from Fritz’s Polka Band will take place noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. The Homestretch Grill doors will be open and several polish food specials will be available.
n The third annual annual Vodka & Gin Fest, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka and Ford’s Gin is set for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 For $40, attendees will have access to vodka and gin sampling as well as grazing stations and receive $25 in free play as well as a free program and $5 wager on that evening’s races at Batavia Downs.
Designated Driver tickets will also be available. $35 early bird tickets are now on sale at BataviaConcerts.com for a limited time.
n WBBZ’s popular show, Polka Buzz, will tape its show Oct. 5 inside the Park Place Room. Tickets and details will be available at a later date.
n Batavia Downs’ famous Family Fun Day & Wiener Dog Races will take place Oct. 15.
Family related activities will also take place including on-site entertainers, a kettle corn stand, pumpkin decorating for kids 15 years old or younger, carriage rides, and pony rides.
The activities are set for noon to 2 p.m. with the wiener dog races commencing at 2 p.m. The time was moved up to accommodate guests who want to make sure they don’t miss the Buffalo Football game at 8:20 p.m. that evening.
n The Batavia Bacchus Wine Festival will be happening 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Attendees will have access to wine sampling from local and national wineries, along with grazing stations, for a $35 ticket. All attendees will receive $25 in free play.
Designated Driver tickets will also be available. Tickets for this event will be on sale later in the fall.
“Our event schedule remains jam packed for the fall,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, in a news release. “We pride ourselves on providing a diverse variety of events for the people of Western New York. Our guests will find that these events are fun, well run and affordable.”
Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation is a public benefit corporation.
The organization owns and operates 8 OTB branches, 25 Ez-Bet sites, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming, a standard bred racetrack and gaming and hotel facility. It has generated more than $251 million in tax revenues since its inception.