BATAVIA — Doctors and therapists go a long way toward treating humanity’s illnesses.
Sometimes, it may not be enough, when people are seeking to address a spiritual component from a Christian perspective. Sometimes, things happen without explanation or might be attributed to a demonic influence.
It’s why EverPresent Church will host a deliverance service Friday evening — with the advisory it may be intense.
“We believe that people are struggling especially with fear, panic disorders and anxiety especially post-COVID, said Jason Norton, who co-pastors the church with his wife, Michelle. “It’s come to our attention that there is a greater need in this our more than ever for people to be set free and liberated from evil forces.”
The Nortons will be available along with four trained altar ministry teams, two people each. They’re trained in prayer and the ministry of spiritual battle.
If a person or loved one is suffering from tormenting spirits or any kind of affliction they’re welcome to attend. The maladies they’re addressing can be anything from anxiety and depression to eating and sleep disorders, or even disruptive behavior and hallucinations.
Anybody’s welcome, but the Nortons advise the approach will be distinctly Christian.
“I would say this service would be focused more on believers of Jesus Christ,” Jason said. “Even though anyone is welcome, but rooted and based on Biblical principles.
“This service is geared at spiritual freedom from demonic oppression,” he continued. “The service will have a short time of worship/song service and we will lead into a time of prayer conducted by one of our pastors, taking authority and leading people through a list of renunciations, followed by healing prayer and personal prayer.”
The only thing people need to do is show up if they’re intrested, he said. But it would be good for them to know it will be based 100% on the healing power of Jesus Christ.
“So assuming we would attract more Christian people, there may be people in our community who are suffering from demonic attack, demonic oppression and maybe even possession this is not for the faint-hearted or the dignified,” Jason said. “This is about being in the trenches and dealing with some deep rooted strongholds that could’ve been brought on by molestation, rape, physical mental or spiritual abuse, spousal abuse. We believe that these kinds of things lead to spiritual strongholds and bondages that people need to be broken free from before true healing can happen.”
The point is not to avoid doctors or mental health services as needed — but the Nortons say there’s often a spiritual component besides.
“I think it’s a little bit of both for some people they have been struggling with suicidal thoughts, deep depression, sadness, fear panic disorders self-loathing, unforgiveness etc. and although they may be seen by a doctor and prescribe medication, some folks need to be set free from oppressive spirits that are keeping them in bondage,” Jason said. “So this is a spiritual liberation first with the acknowledgment that some people may need doctors also or medication. The service is about freeing ourselves from demonic influence and the possible exorcism if in fact someone came to the service possessed.”
The service will start 6 p.m. at EverPresent Church, 4 City Centre, with parking near the former JC Penney store. Call call (585) 297-3155 for more information.