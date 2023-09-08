Biden administration cancels Arctic drilling leases

WASHINGTON (TNS) — The Interior Department announced Wednesday it will cancel the last remaining oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and move to restrict drilling on 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
The Biden administration asserts the ANWR lease sale held in 2021, in the final days of the Trump administration, violated federal law.
The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, a state agency, was the sole owner of the 10-year leases covering 365,000 acres in the refuge’s coastal plain, after two private companies dropped the only other leases acquired in the sale.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said the Arctic refuge is like no other place on Earth and needs to be protected. It supports millions of migratory birds, polar bears and caribou herds sought by local Alaska Native hunters, she said.
“Climate change is the crisis of our lifetime and we cannot ignore the disproportionate impacts being felt in the Arctic,” Haaland said. “We must do everything within our control to meet the highest standards of care to protect this fragile ecosystem.
“With today’s action, no one will have rights to drill for oil in one of the most sensitive landscapes on Earth,” she said.
A Republican-led Congress approved drilling in the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. But the 2021 lease sale generated no bids from major oil companies during a period of relatively low oil prices, amid strong opposition from conservation groups, and with many major banks saying they would not finance new oil and gas projects in the Arctic.
AIDEA, the state agency holding the remaining leases, said in a statement the cancellation of its leases is illegal and will be followed by court action to uphold them. It said the Biden administration is as making a political move, after the president said on the campaign trail that he opposes drilling in the Arctic refuge.
“This latest action by the Department of the Interior shows arbitrary disregard for federal law, based on campaign trail rhetoric,” the statement said. “Campaign promises are not enough to justify this agency action. Under the law, Interior must present real facts and reasons that support this reversal in position.”
The Interior Department on Wednesday said it would release a draft supplemental environmental statement analyzing the potential impact of oil drilling in the Arctic refuge, with a 45-day public comment period.
In the call with reporters, a senior administration official said the Biden administration will follow the law.
The law requires a second lease sale in the refuge to be held by Dec. 22, 2024, for companies that might want to pursue drilling there.
The department also announced it is proposing a rule to limit oil and gas leasing on 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, more than half the reserve. The lands are designated as special areas and provide important habitat for grizzly and polar bears, caribou and hundreds of thousands of migratory birds, the agency said.
Of those lands, Haaland also said the administration is providing “maximum protection” for 10.6 million acres in the petroleum reserve, what the agency described as an outright prohibition on new leasing.
The proposed rule also would require the Bureau of Land Management to gather public input every five years, or less, on whether additional special areas should be expanded or created. New resources could also receive additional protections in the process. The public will have 60 days to comment on the proposal.
The proposal adds to steps taken by the Biden administration to reverse efforts under Trump to put millions more acres in the reserve on the table for leasing.
Haaland said a few dozen tribal communities rely on the petroleum reserve to harvest caribou, birds and fish.
“We must honor those communities and their reliance on this pristine landscape,” she said.
“The actions we are taking today to protect America’s Arctic are significant and vitally important to safeguarding these lands for future generations,” Haaland said. “Public lands belong to all Americans, and there are some places where oil and gas drilling and industrial development simply do not belong.”
The Interior Department in March announced plans to pursue the additional protections in the petroleum reserve. At the time, the agency also added protections to block offshore drilling in the federal waters of the Beaufort Sea — a day before the administration approved ConocoPhillips’ $8 billion oil development project, Willow, in the reserve.
Conservation and some Indigenous groups welcomed the news about the canceled lease sales.
Bernadette Demientieff, head of the Gwich’in Steering Committee, said AIDEA’s leases were “economically infeasible, unlawful, and threatened the Porcupine Caribou Herd and the Gwich’in way of life.”
She also urged the Biden administration to repeal the oil and gas program and permanently protect the refuge.
Wilderness Society president Jamie Williams also celebrated the canceled lease sales, saying the move helps protect the Western Arctic lands and the climate.
“It is nearly impossible to overstate the importance of today’s announcements for Arctic conservation,” Williams said in a statement.
The announcement Wednesday incensed some Alaska leaders.
“This war on Alaska is devastating for not only Alaska but also the energy security of the nation,” Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan said in a social media statement.
Sullivan pointed to Kaktovik, the only village in the refuge, where political leaders have supported drilling.
“As evidenced by this and so many of the admin’s actions, the idea of ‘equity’ is being exploited as a hollow political soundbite,” Sullivan said.
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement the state will turn to the courts “to correct the Biden administration’s wrong.”
“It’s clear that President Biden needs a refresher on the Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “Federal agencies don’t get to rewrite laws, and that is exactly what the Department of the Interior is trying to do here.”