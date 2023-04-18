(TNS) — As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls for the reauthorization of two federal grant programs to support fire departments and emergency responders, the legislative effort is backed by President Joe Biden.
In a statement released last month, the Biden administration announced it “strongly supports” passage of the Fire Grants and Safety Act sponsored by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat. The bill has 12 cosponsors — six Democrats, four Republicans and two independents.
The legislation would renew the Assistance to Firefighters and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant programs, both of which are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Annual funding for the programs totals $720 million.
Peters’ bill would also reauthorize and increase funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, a federal agency that provides fire training and collects data on fires. The agency’s funding level would rise from $75 million to $95 million if the legislative effort is approved.
“These programs provide critical resources to communities across the nation for firefighters, facilities, equipment and training,” the Biden administration said in its statement.
Fire departments in the GLOW region have benefited from the federal grants over the years. Since 2021, departments in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties have received more than $525,000 in grant awards.
This week, the Livonia Fire Department received 25 new MSA G1 airpacks, 50 bottles and 1 FAST pack that was acquired through a 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant worth $195,333. Members began training and fit testing April 12 on the new SCBA and will place them into service in the near future after some additional training.
According to Schumer’s office, since the programs began in the early 2000s, upstate New York fire departments have been awarded nearly $700 million, including $23 million in 2022.
Includes reporting by The Citizen of Auburn via Tribune News Service.
