Biden to announce steps to lower health-care costs

President Joe Biden will announce steps his administration is taking to help lower health care costs, including the targeting of so-called junk insurance plans and surprise medical bills, part of an effort to rein in high prices for consumers that have been a persistent political liability.
The administration will propose rules that would close loopholes on insurance plans that often provide reduced coverage, including undoing Trump administration rules on short-term policies. Those plans provide cheaper alternatives, but critics say they leave consumers lacking comprehensive coverage and at risk for high bills in a medical emergency.
Neera Tanden, the president’s top domestic policy adviser, said the proposals are intended to prevent consumers from unexpectedly incurring medical bills after signing up for misleading insurance plans. The administration will also release guidance intended to prevent providers from evading billing regulations by contracting with hospitals defined as out-of-network.
Biden has increasingly focused on certain fees and costs as a way to highlight his efforts to control the unusually high inflation that has hammered American consumers under his watch, touting it as a central tenet of “Bidenomics” - a term the White House has embraced to highlight his economic agenda and sell it to skeptical voters in his reelection campaign.
The administration singled out credit card late fees, and last month Biden at a White House event announced efforts by ticketing websites Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make it easier for consumers to see costs upfront and urged other companies to adopt similar practices.
Making progress on health costs will be critical as polls show voters reluctant to credit the president on many of the measures he has signed into law.
Annual U.S. expenditures for health care goods and services, public health activities, government administration, the net cost of health insurance, and investment related to health care reached $4.3 trillion, or $12,914 per person, in 2021. As a share of the nation’s gross domestic product, health spending accounted for 18.3%.
A June YouGov poll found health care as the second most important issue to voters, named by 12% of those surveyed, behind only inflation and prices at 17%.
The issue is particularly salient for older people, a crucial bloc that turns out in high numbers. Exit polls show Biden performed better among voters 65 and older against former president Donald Trump in 2020 than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
Under the proposed rule Biden will detail Friday, short-term plans would be limited to three months with a one-month renewal period, a reversal from the previous administration allowing plans that lasted as long as three years. The rule also aims to increase transparency for consumers.
Companies would be required to disclose if plans charge more for preexisting conditions, and whether comprehensive coverage is actually offered. The measures still must go through a rulemaking process and will likely be finalized later this year, according to a senior administration official.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Treasury Department will also work together to explores ways to protect the public from unfair medical debt. The agencies will seek public comments on the rise of third-party medical debt and whether medical credit cards and loans are subject to adequate consumer protections.