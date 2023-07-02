A bill to protect outdoor workers during extreme heat conditions in New York failed to get out of committee before the legislative session ended in early June.
State Senator Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, and Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner, D-Bronx, sponsored legislation known as the Temperature Extreme Mitigation Program. The act proposed to amend state labor law to add broader protections against the threat of heat and cold stress.
If passed, the original bill would have required businesses to establish plans for when temperatures exceed 80 degrees or fall below 60 degrees, required air conditioning in all indoor workspaces, including trucks and transportation vehicles; and required businesses to provide personal protective equipment such as gloves, hats and coats and sweat-wicking shirts and sunscreen. Fine would also have been imposed on businesses that failed to establish weather-acclimatization training programs for employees.
In March, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, proposed a measure called the Timothy J. Barber Act that would require the U.S. Labor Department to conduct a study on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s spending on technical support and compliance assistance for heat-releated illnesses and recommend ways to increase the agency’s effectiveness to help small businesses comply with federal health safety regulations. The bill also sought ways to help small businesses defray the costs of compliance.
The bill is named for Barber, a Le Roy man who died July 7, 2020, while working on the Route 63 bridge construction project over the Genesee River in Geneseo. Barber was 35.