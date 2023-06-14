ALBANY — The open season for largemouth and smallmouth bass begins Thursday.
The harvest season for the fish — collectively know n as black bass — runs through Nov. 30. A catch-and-release season then takes place from Dec. 1 through June 14.
Special fishing regulations exist for some waters, so anglers should check the current fishing regulations before heading out to fish, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials said in a news release.
Many New York waters consistently rank among the best bass angling destinations nationwide, the officials said. The Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River ranked No. 8. in 2022.
The DEC recommends its Places to Fish and Warmwater Fishing webpages for more information on where to go bass fishing. Bass anglers are also encouraged to check out the DEC’s “Tackle Box” feature in the HuntFishNY App, which provides anglers one-stop shopping for specific information on fishing regulations, stocking, and fishing/boating access sites.
There’s also a “how-to” video series on DEC’s YouTube channel.
The DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries recognizes catches of big sportfish, including state records, through the Angler Achievement Awards program. Largemouth bass 20 inches and over and smallmouth bass 18 inches and over qualify for awards.
Last year, 79 largemouth bass and smallmouth bass qualified for the Catch and Release Category, with the longest measuring 22.5 inches. Those who catch a big bass are asked to advise the DEC.