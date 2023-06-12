Boat carrying 36 tourists capsizes on cave tour near Buffalo
Staff and Wire Reports
(TNS) – A boat carrying 36 people capsized while leading an underground cave tour near Buffalo on Monday, police said.
The boat was carrying passengers through Lockport Cave, about 20 miles north of Buffalo, when it flipped. All the passengers were adults, local CBS affiliate WIVB reported.
Multiple people draped in towels were loaded onto stretchers for transportation to nearby hospitals, according to WIVB.
The incident triggered a massive emergency response.
“Lockport police and fire departments, as well as several other agencies, are currently working to assist parties that were on a boat that capsized in the Lockport Cave tours,” the local police department said just after noon in a press release. “Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area. The incident is still ongoing.”
The chaos erupted when the weight shifted on the boat, investigators told the Lockport Union Sun & Journal. Passengers cascaded into the water and the boat landed on top of them, police said.
The man-made cave was built around 150 years ago, when the Erie Canal was in its heyday, and the water is about 4 to 6 feet deep, according to local news outlets.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, issued a statement about the incident on Monday afternoon. The statement said:
“It was heartbreaking to learn of the tragic incident at the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride this morning. My thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victim.
“I would like to thank our first responders for their quick response to the situation. And I hope for a quick recovery to those injured in today’s incident.”
With reporting from the (N.Y.) Daily News and News wire services.