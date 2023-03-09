ALBANY — The New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships, State Sen. George Borrello has announced.
The program includes two academic and two athletic scholarships, said Borrello, R-Sunset Bay. High school seniors entering college and current college students are eligible.
“This is an excellent scholarship opportunity for high school seniors and college students in the 57th Senate District who have worked hard, distinguished themselves from their peers and intend to pursue higher education,” SBorrello said in a news release. “With college costs continually rising, this is a chance to lessen the financial burden that is a concern for so many young people and their families. I encourage eligible students in my district to apply.”
Applicants should have a grade point average of 85 or higher; be active in community service and extracurricular activities and demonstrate financial need. Students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in an organized sport or sports.
Applicants don’t need to be of Italian-American heritage to apply.
Scholarship recipients will be announced in May, and the winners will be honored at a ceremony in Albany.
The New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is a bipartisan organization of state Assembly and Senate members who actively promote and celebrate the state’s Italian-American community.
Earlier this year, Senator Borrello was chosen by his Senate and Assembly colleagues to serve as president of the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators.
