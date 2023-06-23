BATAVIA — Installation of a 5-megawatt solar energy system on farmland at 7755 Oak Orchard Rd. (Route 98) has the town Planning Board’s approval.
The board approved the site plan for the system when it met this week.
“The plan has been changed very little since we were last here,” said Marc Kenward, senior associate at Erdman Anthony, LLC, consulting engineers. “The last time we had a discussion about the project, there was a glare issue, but we got that resolved by getting the glare consultant, first of all, to understand that there were some vegetation and some trees along the south property line that will help screen it. We also, for this section of fence along the south side, for the first 300 feet now it’s an 8-foot-high fence ... We moved it out a little further away and it’s 8 feet tall and we put screening slats in it and that’s how we mitigated the glare.”
New Leaf Energy is the developer for the project, which plans to use 20.6 acres of land on the east side of Oak Orchard Road. The driveway is about 1.6 miles north of the Thruway. The property is owned by Call Farms. The portion needed for the proposed project would be leased. There is already a 12-acre solar array at the site and this 5-megawatt system would be built in front of it. “We are putting in a temporary driveway for our construction just north of the existing driveway because the owner of this site (the 12-acre site) was reluctant to have us use their driveway,” Kenward said. “We put the temporary driveway in and we got DOT (state Department of Transportation) clearance for that.”
Kenward said once the solar farm is operating, it will use an existing driveway. The temporary driveway will be wide enough to bring tractor trailers in during the construction.
“Our interconnect is a pole farm interconnect. We’re down to four poles ... for the interconnect, because we have a turning pole to get across the road,” he said.
Planning Board Chairwoman Kathy Jasinski said during the public hearing on the project, there was little turnout and people were not against the project. The board said there would be no significant environmental impact or impact on community character from the solar array.
The board asked Kenward and Wil Nieves, project developer for New Leaf Energy, why the project couldn’t include just three poles as the board was hoping.
“National Grid has to have at least two poles for them to have their portion of the interconnect,” Kenward said. “Some of this is pad-mounted equipment. We have to cross the road, so that adds another pole. That’s called a turning pole. Then, there’s a riser pole for pad-mounted equipment. It brings it up into the air. Each pole has to have a function.”
Board member Don Partridge asked about plans to put in seeding for undergrowth where the project will disturb the land.
“What is the current undergrowth there and do you have any plans on seeding if there’s limited undergrowth?” he asked.
Kenward said the entire field within the solar array will be seeded with a honey bee forage mix.
“Under the solar panels, between the panel rows and area within the fence, we’re using a honey bee forage mix ... The honey bee forage mix is a mix of seven different clovers. There’s always going to be some variety of clover in blossom,” he said. “Any disturbed area outside the fence also gets that seed. The equipment pads in front are also screened with shrubs.”
Nieves said another benefit of honey bee forage mix is that it’s good ground cover.
“Essentially, over time, it’ll be good for the soil, which I always take as a positive,” he said.