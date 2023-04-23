ILGR adds Medicaid enroller

Louis Pacheco

Louis Pacheco has joined Independent Living of the Genesee Region in the role of Medicaid facilitated enroller.

In this position, he will assist individuals in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties who are more than 65 years old, legally blind or disabled to acquire health insurance. Pacheco will help individuals determine such things as eligibility and types of insurance they are qualified for. He will also assist in preparing the application and follow through to collect information which is needed to fulfill the eligibility requirements.

