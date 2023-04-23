Louis Pacheco has joined Independent Living of the Genesee Region in the role of Medicaid facilitated enroller.
In this position, he will assist individuals in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties who are more than 65 years old, legally blind or disabled to acquire health insurance. Pacheco will help individuals determine such things as eligibility and types of insurance they are qualified for. He will also assist in preparing the application and follow through to collect information which is needed to fulfill the eligibility requirements.
Pacheco comes to ILGR with a breadth of experience, having worked as a Spanish language interpreter for EZ Translations in Rochester, a quality controller at heating equipment supplier I Squared R Element Company in Akron; a class B building mechanic at Patriot Construction in Rochester; a customer service representative insurance agent at Combined Life Insurance Company of New York, a bilingual examiner at the Monroe County Department of Social Services in Rochester; and a customer service representative in banking/finance at JP Morgan Chase Wealth Management in Rochester. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.
