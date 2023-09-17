ROCHESTER – Lawley, a family-owned insurance broken and employee benefits firm, has promoted Kevin Tehan to partner. He will lead Lawley’s employee benefits team in Rochester.
Tehan was previously an employee benefits consultant for Lawley, where he has been employed for more than 15 years. In that role, Tehan help companies manage medical insurance, one of their largest expenses.
As a partner, Tehan will concentrate on business development, key leadership initiatives, and mentor new consultants. Tehan will provide oversight of Lawley’s client service team with an emphasis on the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, cost-control strategies, carrier negotiations, funding strategies, and financial analyses.
“As an employee benefits consultant, I’ve been able to assist many clients with benefits and healthcare consulting. I’m looking forward to stepping into a partner role where I’ll be able to make a larger impact within Lawley’s footprint,” Tehan said in a news release.
Prior to Lawley, Tehan worked as a senior account executive at Unum, responsible for the acquisition of new business for group products including disability coverage, long-term care insurance, life insurance, supplemental health, and critical illness benefits.
Tehan has a New York State Life, Accident, and Health license and earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John Fisher College. He is involved with Saint Rita’s Catholic Church and is a former board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Lawley is a regional insurance firm specializing in property, casualty, and personal insurance, employee benefits, and risk management consulting.
Headquartered in Buffalo, Lawley has branch offices across New York in Batavia, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Mahopac, Purchase, Rochester, Uniondale, West Seneca, and Williamsville, along with Darien, Conn., and Florham Park, N.J.