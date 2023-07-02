Lawley, an independent family-owned insurance broker and employee benefits firm with a branch in Batavia, is expanding its Medicare and employee benefits divisions.
Michele Luthi and John Weatherby have joined Lawley’s Medicare Solutions division and David DiProsa has joined Lawley’s employee benefits division. AJ Dolce will be expanding his current role as he will now be providing services in property and casualty insurance. These additions aid in several growth initiatives across the agency and through Lawley’s entire footprint, the firm said in a news release.
Dolce, who began his expanded role June 1, has been with Lawley for five years. Prior to Lawley, Dolce was the mayor and councilman for the City of Dunkirk. He currently serves as a council member for SUNY Fredonia and sits on the board for the Willowbrook Cemetery.
“We’re proud of AJ and his accomplishments with the Medicare team. He will be a mentor to Michele and John as he looks to further assist individuals with personal services,” Mike Lawley, principal of Lawley, said in a news release.
Weatherby, as a licensed and certified insurance agent and broker, is authorized to advise and enroll eligible individuals in the Medicare and the New York State Individual Medical Marketplace. He brings five years of experience from roles at Highmark BlueCross BlueShield, Aquaphoenix Scientific, and LAB-AIDS Inc. He currently serves on the executive board of the Niagara Falls Umpire Association.
Luthi brings more than 15 years of experience to Lawley from her time with Independent Health.
DiProsa will serve as a liaison between clients and carriers in Lawley’s benefits division and work to provide the best-customized plan option to meet the client’s employee benefit needs. DiProsa has more than 30 years of experience. He currently sits on the board of the Help Us Give Smiles Foundation and is a community ambassador for David’s Refuge, a Syracuse-based non-profit devoted to helping parents and guardians of special-needs children.
Lawley is a privately-owned, independent regional insurance firm specializing in property, casualty, and personal insurance, employee benefits, and risk management consulting. Lawley is amongst the top 100 Largest Insurance Brokers in the US, according to Business Insurance magazine. Headquartered in Buffalo, Lawley has branch offices across New York in Batavia, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Mahopac, Purchase, Rochester, Uniondale, West Seneca, and Williamsville, along with Darien, Conn., and Florham Park, N.J.