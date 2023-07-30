BATAVIA – Dr. Ben Heddy has joined Advanced Podiatry Associates, 2 State St. He will be on staff at United Memorial Medical Center and Orleans Community Hospital.
Heddy, known as “Dr. Ben,” is board qualified in foot surgery by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery. He specializes in all aspects of foot and ankle problems, including diabetic foot and wound care, heel pain/plantar fasciitis, reconstruction and correction of foot deformities including bunions, hammertoes, and flat foot; excision of ganglions and neuromas, tarsal tunnel release, treatment of foot and ankle tendonitis, ankle sprains, foot and ankle arthritis, ingrown toenails, warts and a multitude of skin conditions of the foot and ankle.
Heddy was born in California and raised in New Jersey where he later earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Oklahoma. He completed a two-year mission in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and earned his medical degree at the Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine.
He completed a three-year surgical residency at Rochester General Hospital where he served as chief resident and performed close to 900 surgeries involving the foot and ankle, including CO2 laser certification. He has attended many courses on advanced foot and ankle reconstruction.
Heddy will reside in Batavia along with his wife and three children. He is fluent in Spanish and enjoys volunteering at his church, taking road trips, hiking, swimming, cooking and reading.