BATAVIA — The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will conduct its Annual Award Ceremony March 2 at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road.
The ceremony is the county’s premier event that honors businesses and people for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.
A brief write-up will qualify a nominee for consideration. The chamber is accepting nominations for Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Business of the Year, Agricultural Business of the Year, Innovative Enterprise of the Year, Special Service Recognition and Geneseeans of the Year.
Business nominees must be chamber members. Those unsure of their nominees may call the chamber to verify.
Nomination forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 8276 Park Road. Those interested may also download them from the chamber website at www.geneseeny.com.
Nominations must be received by Dec. 29, to be eligible for consideration. If you would like more information, call or email Director of Member Relations & Special Events Kelly J. Bermingham, at the chamber office, (585) 343-7440, ext. 1026, kbermingham@geneseeny.com.