Community Bank receives recognition
For the second year in a row, Community Bank has been recognized as one of America’s Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Community Bank was also named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Banks for the 14th consecutive year. “To be recognized for a second consecutive year as one of the most trusted companies in America is an honor, but more importantly, it’s proof that we’re doing right by our customers,” Community Bank CEO and President Mark Tryniski said.
Community Bank has branches in Avon, Dansville, Geneseo, Livonia, Mount Morris, Warsaw and Yorkshire.