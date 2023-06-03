WARSAW — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office has announced the graduation of three correction officers from the Correction Officer Academy.
The Correction Academy was hosted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Services Bureau, which ran Jan. 16 to April 27. Officers were trained on topics such as ethics, defensive tactics, caring for inmate population and essential services, Correction Law, Penal Law, and more.
Graduating Correction Officers from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office were Robert Krobe, Kerisa Park, and Derrick Forsha.
Park also served the Correction Academy as the class captain.
Wyoming sheriff’s officials are congratulating the three Correction Officers, and thanking Livingston CountySheriff’s Office for hosting the successful academy.