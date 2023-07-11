BATAVIA — Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., will hosts a business after hours/schmoozer in the garden on July 13 for members of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Chamber will present a garden party-themed event under the tent. Participants will learn more about Crossroads House, a comfort care home, and celebrate the people who care for loved ones in their last stages of life.
“As we continue our journey to provide comfort care to our community, we continue to need the support of our community,” said Vicki Johnson, director of development at Crossroads House.
The gathering will Chamber members will allow Crossroads House to provide exposure and awareness of the facility and its mission.
Those attending are encouraged to bring an item or two from Crossroads House’s wish list to help support its mission. The list includes:
n Personal care items such as liquid or foaming hand soap, fragranced lotions and body wash for men and women, and baby wipes.
n Office and households supplies, including Forever postage stamps, copy paper, mailing labels Avery 5260 and 8160 compatible other brands, packing tape, paper towels, toilet paper, and batteries in AAA, AA and 9-volt formats.
n Food and snacks such as hearty canned soups, individually packaged pudding, applesauce and fruits, ginger ale, regular and decaffeinated coffee.
The event will include a basket raffle, dessert tray from Buttercrumbs Bakery, and a Yancey’s Fancy Cheese tray donated by Tops Markets. Circle B Winery will be onsite pouring wines.
Registration is encouraged. To register, go to www.geneseeny.chambermaster.com/events or call Kelly at (585) 343-7440.