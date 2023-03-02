Mark Gutman/Daily News

The two-day celebration for the fifth anniversary of Eli Fish, 109 Main St., will be Friday and Saturday.

BATAVIA — Eli Fish Brewing Co.’s five-year anniversary celebration will be Friday and Saturday. The pub, 109 Main St., is open from 11 a.m. Friday to about 2 a.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. Saturday until about 2 a.m. Sunday.

For the celebration, to which the public is invited, there Eli Fish will release nine beers and offer original cocktails and throwback food items. From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Batavia acoustic entertainer Josh Hawkins will play live music.

