BATAVIA — Eli Fish Brewing Co.’s five-year anniversary celebration will be Friday and Saturday. The pub, 109 Main St., is open from 11 a.m. Friday to about 2 a.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. Saturday until about 2 a.m. Sunday.
For the celebration, to which the public is invited, there Eli Fish will release nine beers and offer original cocktails and throwback food items. From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Batavia acoustic entertainer Josh Hawkins will play live music.
Eli Fish co-owner Matt Gray said for the celebration, the pub will bring back some of its most popular beers from the first five years. In the kitchen, Head Chef Sam Hilburger will make dinner specials from the original menu on both nights.
“For us, it’s a milestone event, something that should be celebrated,” Gray said. “Eli Fish is constantly evolving. We’ve redone our taproom three different times in just five years. I know we’re looking forward to the next five years.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.