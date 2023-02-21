BATAVIA — The FeBREWary 2023 Beer Walk is set for from 5-8 p.m., or 4-8 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, this Saturday along Main Street. Registration is at Legacy on Main, 212 E. Main St., and will end at 6 p.m.
There are about 50 tickets remaining, Business Improvement District (BID) Executive Director Shannon Maute said. All ticket holders must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets may be bought at the Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, 10 Jefferson St.; Yngoddess Shop, 73 Main St.; Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle, 8 Center St.; or at eventbrite.com.