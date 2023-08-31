ARCADE — An upcoming public forum will allow people to add their ideas to the development of a new smart growth comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan is being designed for both the town and village. The meeting will take place 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the village office on 17 Church St.
The meeting will be conducted via drop-in format. ticipants will be able to weigh in on Arcade’s vision statement, priority areas, and other relevant aspects of the comprehensive plan, officials said.
Check www.arcadecomprehensiveplan.com for more information. Updates will also be available on the town and village Facebook pages.
The comprehensive plan steering committee includes a vafiety of town and village residents and officals who are working to help guide the planning process.