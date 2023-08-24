Genesee Chamber seeks award nominees
BATAVIA — The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 Annual Award Ceremony will take place March 2 at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road.
The event honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.
The chamber is looking for nominees for Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Business of the Year, Agricultural Business of the Year, Innovative Enterprise of the Year, Special Service Recognition & Geneseeans of the Year. A brief write-up will qualify nominees for consideration.
Business nominees must be chamber members. Call the chamber to verify if unsure of a nominee’s status.
Nomination forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office on 8276 Park Rd. They may also be downloaded at www.geneseeny.com.
Nomination deadline is Dec. 29.
For more information, contact Director of Member Relations & Special Events Kelly J. Bermingham at the Chamber office at (585) 343-7440, ext. 1026, or kbermingham@geneseeny.com.