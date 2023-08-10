BATAVIA — Genesee County has announced civil service exam dates for several types of jobs. The exams are open to the public and are mostly in September and October.
The Genesee County Human Resources Department has waived collecting examination fees from candidates through Dec. 31. Most of the exams are being given at Genesee Community College classrooms.
The following exams will be held: senior recording clerk (last filing date of Sept. 13, exam date Oct. 21), legal clerk typist (last filing date Sept. 13, exam Oct. 21), human resources clerk (filing date Sept. 13, exam date Oct. 21), motor vehicle service representative (filing date Sept. 13, exam Oct. 21), recording clerk (filing date Sept. 13, exam Oct. 21), assistant town engineer (filing date Aug. 30, exam Oct. 7), assistant county engineer (filing date Aug. 30, exam Oct. 7).
For more information, go to the Genesee County Human Resources Department web page.