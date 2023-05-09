BATAVIA — Financial Management Assistant Mary Hecht retired April 29 after 23 years of service with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
She worked her last shift April 28.
Hecht began her career on Jan. 10, 2000 at the Genesee County Jail as a part-time account clerk-typist, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. During her tenure, she held several titles including financial clerk-typist, senior financial clerk-typist, and principal financial clerk.
She was appointed in 2015 to her most recent role. She has received a distinguished service award, a commendation, and a meritorious service award for continuous excellence.
“Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office wishes Mary the very best in her future,” said Sheriff William Sheron.