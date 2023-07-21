KENDALL – Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, recently toured Orleans Millworks, 1750 Kendall Rd., and met with owner Karl Driesel.
Orleans Millworks was founded in Kendall in 2016 and has three full-time and three part-time employees.
The company has taken on numerous projects throughout the region, including the East Garden Pergola at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, interior moldings at Orleans County Courthouse, and renovations to the Student Union at SUNY Geneseo.
“I was excited to visit Orleans Millworks, an unbelievably successful and innovative business that has done so much to make our community a better place to live,” Hawley said in a news release.
Orleans Millworks’ warehouse has stocked more than 120,000 feet of lumber and has supplied more than 2.5 million feet of trim since 2019. The company has experienced growth over the last few years and has expanded its operations, including a new warehouse expansion in 2020.
Hawley said Driesel, a 2005 graduate of Kendall High School and a 2009 graduate of SUNY Morrisivlle, is “a ‘homegrown boy’ and is a great example of someone who is living out the entrepreneurial spirit and the American dream.”
Driesel lives in Kent with his wife, Rachel, and sons Joseph and Luke.
Hawley represents the 139th Assembly District, which includes parts of Erie, Genesee, Monroe, and Orleans counties.