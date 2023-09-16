ALBION — The Orleans County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 annual award winners.
The Chamber will present the awards Oct. 19 at its 25th Annual Awards Dinner. It will take place at the White Birch Country Club in Lyndonville. Honorees will include:
n Business of the Year — Art Hill Excavating.
n Lifetime Achievement Award — Mark Tillman.
n Phoenix Award — The Webber Hotel.
n New Business of the Year — The Grove 1868 Bistro & Bar.
n Community Service Award — Mary Lou Tuohey.
n Agricultural Business of the Year — Orleans Poerty Hill Farms.
n Businessperson of the Year — Dan Klips.
n Small Business of the Year — Sourced Market & Eatery.
n Hidden Gem — The Downtown Browsery.