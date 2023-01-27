PERRY — The Perry Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training for 2022 by Lexipol.
The Lexipol Connect program tracks the Perry Police Department’s performance. It uses five metrics to measure success in policy management.
The department has achieved Gold-level recognition for its consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel; timely policy updates as laws change; and officer training on policies.
“Good policies — and regularly training on those policies — provide the foundation for what we do and how we serve our community,” said Chief Michael Grover in a Facebook post. “We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety.”
The department cited policies and training to enhance community safety by ensuring consistent, effective responses based on national best practices.
Lexipol is described as the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.
“Law Enforcement agencies using Lexipol are progressive agencies delivering the highest levels of service,” Grover said. “Perry P.D. is delivering a standard of excellence through our policy management efforts that reduce risk for our officers and those we serve.”
