BATAVIA — Releve Dancewear Boutique is now selling apparel and clothing at its new space in the City Centre five days a week.
The store, owned by Erika Siverling and Erica Grazioplene, welcomed its first customers Saturday, Siverling, said moving in and getting ready to open began in May.
Those who want to visit Releve after the mall closes may still do so.
“We put in an outside entrance. That’s what took up most of the time — getting that situated and installed. We had to wait until that was completed to set the store up,” she said. “Then, we could be open longer hours.”
Releve is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The back entrance was put in in the first weekend of July and we’ve done all this since,” she said of setting up the merchandise. The only other work needed was painting and setting up shelves. The shell was here. We just worked with what we had. We’ll start here and then we’ll see how it goes. I think this is a perfect space for us, currently.”
Releve Dancewear sells dancewear and activewear, and novelty items, Siverling said.
“This is a new business. Today was really the first day that we both had the opportunity to be here ... at the same time. We both have full-time jobs,” Siverling said Saturday. “That’s why we decided on today.”
Siverling and Grazioplene have four part-time employees. The two co-owners also have their own separate businesses: Siverling owns Le Beau Salon, located next door to Releve in the City Centre Mall, and Grazioplene owns KMS Dance Academy, LLC, 85 Main St.
Releve plans to have a grand opening, Siverling said. She and Grazioplene have to discuss a date.
In the future, the store may offer gymnastics wear, Siverling said,
“Primarily, it will be dance wear and active wear,” she said. “I do think we have a large variety, from young to adult, all sizes. We have accommodating hours for everybody’s schedule. That was a main priority for us and being local.”
Siverling and Grazioplene both grew up in Batavia.
“We’ve been friends since elementary school. We both graduated the same year from Batavia — ‘95,” Siverling said.