BUFFALO — A donation by noted philanthropist and restaurant owner Russ Salvatore will benefit the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Salvatore has purchased a delivery van that will service all eight counties throughout Western New York.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BUFFALO — A donation by noted philanthropist and restaurant owner Russ Salvatore will benefit the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Salvatore has purchased a delivery van that will service all eight counties throughout Western New York.
The Promaster 2500 High-roof is a working van which will allow employees to stand up in the van. That will reduce the risk of back injuries when bending and lifting heavy boxes of supplies such as church candles.
Safe and reliable transportation is so important to the Catholic Diocese, as needs are growing on a daily basis, the diocese said in a news release. The donation will help central operations support parishes related organizations..
Johnson Newspapers 7.1