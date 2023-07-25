BATAVIA — The town will go ahead with improvements to two sewer districts — Sewer District No. 2 and the West Main Street Road Sewer District — improvements originally planned six years ago.
The town originally approved a project in June 2017, but said, in a resolution passed at Wednesday’s Town Board meeting, that the cost of the project went up due because the bids that came in were higher than expected. The project cost is estimated at $2,406,568. The town said the districts will be responsible for up to $1,929,980 of the cost. That amount would be offset by any federal, state, county and/or local funds received. The maximum cost of $1,929,980 would be funded through serial bonds.
The resolution says the project will include various upgrades to the Kings Plaza pump station in the town and installing of about 1,700 linear feet of 12-inch force main.
West Main Street Road Sewer District includes Lewiston Road and Colonial Boulevard.
Also Wednesday, the board approved a general construction bid for the Kings Plaza pump station upgrades. STC Construction, Inc. submitted the bid of $517,000. Another bid approved that evening was an electrical project bid of $274,825 by CJR Electrical Construction Corp. The low bid the town got for electrical work came from Erie Electrical Corporation. Erie Electrical asked on June 26 to withdraw its $226,438 bid and the town accepted the request.
Town Supervisor Greg Post said he planned to sign documents last week and that scheduling of construction would start soon after that.
“We have time constraints on a lot of the funding. We have to design, get all these approvals, go through the resolutions and the SEQRs and get the project built in a timeframe that the grant funders allow us to do it,” he said. “We’re in a good position right now to see this project completed on time and on budget.”