Weights & Measures released 2022 numbers
BATAVIA — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Department is highlighting the work of its Weights & Measures staff in ensuring consumer fairness.
The agency conducted 470 inspections last year involving 1,211 devices in 209 businesses. The tests involved pumping more than 26,000 gallons of fuel and using more than 5.9 million pounds of test weight.
The department handled 13 complaint investigations; confirmed 591 package weights and 300 item prices; and collected 132 fuel samples for testing.
With support from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, GO Health has already confirmed more than five times as many item prices compared to 2022.
“This is just another way we are able to protect consumers,” said stated Director Ronald P. Mannella of GO Health in a news release. “Pricing accuracy is a top priority for us going forward.”
Audits this year have so far included:
n A total of 92 overcharges in which prices at checkout were higher than shelf tags.
n A total 30 undercharges in which prices at checkout were lower than shelf tags.
n Eight missing shelf tags.
The department recommends keeping a watchful eye on your receipts to confirm prices match at checkout.
After celebrating 10 years of shared services, GO Health W&M started its fourth year of the cross county collaboration.
Savings have exceeded $150,000 in W&M costs alone, officials said.
