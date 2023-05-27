BUFFALO — A library, a village and more will benefit from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced Wednesday.
The foundation announced funding for 64 recipients across Western New York. They will share in nearly $1 million in grant awards.
Area recipients include Crossroads House and Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia, along with the Village of Perry and Lyndonville Central School.
The library and Crossroads House were awarded $25,000 and $12,735 respectively from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Caregivers. Perry will get $42,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Design and Access.
Lyndonville Central School was allotted $14,800 from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports.
More than $10 million has been awarded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy since 2016 to support organizations across the eight counties of Western New York.